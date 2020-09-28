1/
Jeannette Sheridan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH - On the evening of Friday, September 25, 2020 Jeannette Sheridan died with her family by her side.

Born on August 8, 1932 in Boston, Massachusetts, Jeannette graduated from Secretarial School, raised her family and devoted her life working for the Catholic Church and its school. Jeannette retired from Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Jeannette settled in Portsmouth in 1964 and resided at Wentworth Senior Living from 2015-2020.

She is survived by her three children, Ruth Nadeau, Denise Sheridan and James Sheridan Jr. and his spouse, Brett Roeske as well as three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Jeannette's life Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial at the temporary Chapel of the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 845 Woodbury Avenue, Portsmouth, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, Portsmouth. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service – Buckminster Chapel. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please practice social distancing and wear face coverings.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved