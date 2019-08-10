|
PORTSMOUTH – Jeannine P. Berube, 81, widow of Victor J. Berube of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1937 in Saint Germain-en-Laye, France, to Pierre Alfred and Andrea (Gaudre) Lacroix. Jeannine came to America in 1959, moving several times during her husband's military career, finally settling in Portsmouth in 1972. She became an American citizen in 1975. She loved going to the beach and hiking.
Jeannine had been employed by the former Data General in Portsmouth as well as the Portsmouth Hospital.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Berube-Patterson (Brian) of Sanbornville, Cynthia House (Timothy) of Portsmouth, and Jeannette Berube of Dover; two grandsons, Jeremiah Boulard (Stacy) and Austin House; one great grandson, Hunter Boulard; siblings, Paulette Chevrel, Marie-Claire Horn and Jean-Pierre Lacroix all of France. She was predeceased by her brother Pierre Lacroix and sister Andre Duret.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth, with Fr. Gary Belliveau as celebrant. Interment will be held Monday, Aug. 19 in the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: NH SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019