PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Jed Michniewich, 52, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Exeter Hospital.
Born in Portsmouth on Feb. 3, 1967 he was the son of the late Vincent and Anita (Perron) Michniewich.
Jed was employed as a computer engineer before becoming ill. He was a member of the Seacoast Community Church and an avid New England Sports fan.
Survivors include his wife Sharon (Jones) Michniewich, brother Glen Michniewich, sister Lynne Bartlett and husband Richard, stepchildren Brandon, Nicole, Matthew, grandchildren Emma, Aiden, Jaclyn, and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: The funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Seacoast Community Church, 397 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth, N.H. 03801. Friends invited. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2019