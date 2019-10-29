|
PORTSMOUTH - Jeffrey C. "Jeff" Graper, age 58, of Portsmouth, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home with his family by his side, following a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born on July 1, 1961 in Portsmouth the son of Glen and Barbara (Coffin) Graper.
He was raised in Portsmouth and graduated from Tilton Academy. Jeff worked for National Gypsum in Portsmouth as an electrician for 14 years. He retired in 2017 due to his failing health. Jeff was a "computer nerd". He loved building, fixing and programing computers. He was also a man of many talents. He could do electrical work, plumbing jobs or automotive repair. He loved spending time at the camp on Balch Lake in West Newfield, Maine.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Roberta L. (White) Graper of Portsmouth; his father, Glen Graper (Mary Lou) of Freedom; his brothers; Richard G. Graper of Rochester and Matthew G. "Murph" (Elaine) of Rochester; his daughters, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Graper (Liam Moloney) of Farmington and Kristiana C. "Ana" Graper; his nieces, Courtney Graper and Amanda Rae Mattingly also survive him.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home -Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, N.H. At the families request private graveside services will take place. Arrangements are entrusted to J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019