YORK, Maine - Jeffrey P. Hatfield passed away, after a long illness, at his home in York, Maine on Tuesday, October 7, 2019 at the age of 67.
Jeff is predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Anna Marie Hatfield and his brother, Robert T. Hatfield.
Jeff is survived by his brother Arthur Hatfield and his wife Susan; his sisters Margaret Goebel and her husband Wayne; Susan Murphy and her husband Joseph, and Mary Doyle and her husband Stephen.
Jeff is lovingly remembered by his siblings and his nine nieces and nephews; Scott, Jeff, Debbie, Ricky, Jennifer, Mark, Kate, Anna and Connor, and 18 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Jeff was born in Rockville Center, N.Y., and grew up in Sudbury, Massachusetts. He graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School in 1970 and went on to earn a Degree in Economics from Worcester Junior College. He worked as a Manager of Manufacturing Operations at Digital Equipment Corporation in Maynard, Massachusetts, Watts Fluid Power in Kittery, Maine, and Sig Sauer, in Exeter, N.H.
Jeff was an avid Boston sports fan and especially enjoyed attending many Patriots football games with his brother-in-law Joe and extended family and friends. Jeff was known for his excellent gravy making skills and therefore in demand for many holiday gatherings, as well as hosting many at his home. Jeff also loved boating and fishing in the waters off the coast of York.
SERVICES: There will be a Celebration of Life service in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine on Friday, October 18, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Patrick Dempsey Cancer Center, South Portland, Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019