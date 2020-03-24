|
DOVER - Jeffrey Paul Whitney, 46, died suddenly on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home at 35 Bellamy Woods, Dover, N.H. He was born at Portsmouth Hospital on March 23, 1973 to Stanley and Paula Whitney.
Jeff graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1992, where he played on the Clipper Football Team and was a member the Ski Club.
After High School, Jeff served in the U.S. Air Force for four years as a Senior Airman Security Policeman. He was named Air Force Space Commander's Outstanding Active Duty Small Security Forces Unit for two years: 1996 and 1997. He received the Air Force Achievement Metal for bravery for saving another service man's life.
Upon his return from the Air Force, Jeff went to work at Comcast, where he was still currently employed.
Jeff enjoyed spending time at the family camp in Monson, Maine.
He is survived by his parents (his best friends) Stanley and Paula Whitney and two special sisters, Justine and June Whitney. Jeff has some very special relatives and friends he was very close to: nephew, Damien D'Amour; niece, Darien D'Amour; Aunt Cathy and Uncle Harry Sullivan; two cousins, Brandan and Brenda; Aunt Coleen and Uncle Al Ramano; two cousins, Steven and Timothy; sister June's partner, Carl; Aunt Carol; Uncle Ron and Aunt Jackie; two cousins Andy and Keith; plus many more aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Due to the COVID-19 Emergency Orders on gatherings, a live stream will be made available for extended family and friends to view the memorial service starting at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Please go to Jeff's obituary page for the live stream link or click here: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/85770630. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Portsmouth. Please use the available avenues on our website to express your sympathy and condolences to Jeff's family at: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a Retired Veteran's Association of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020