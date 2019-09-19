|
LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Jeffrey Trent Coombs, 59, husband of Denise Detore Coombs, and father of Lindsey L. Coombs, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Rose Dominican San Martin in Las Vegas, Nevada. Born May 22, 1960, in Moody, Maine, he was the son of late Erland E. and Colleen E. Coombs.
Jeffrey was a sought-after design engineer for over twenty years. During much of that time he resided in Las Vegas, Nevada. He excelled in his craft and took pride in his work. When he was not designing for trade shows he spent time designing a pergola for his daughter. When he was not traveling for his career, he was traveling the Pacific Coast Highway on his motorcycle or photographing the majestic Arches in Utah.
Jeffrey soaked up every possible loving moment with his four-year-old twin grandchildren, treasuring his time as their Papa. He adored his wife, Denise, and cherished their time spent together traveling for the perfect Milky Way photograph and their time at the Summer Concert Series or Movies in the Park.
His humor was unmatched, his quick wit and charm were unsurpassed, his knowledge of Jeopardy trivia was unparalleled, and his strength was that of which can only truly be described in Pulitzer Prize winning journalism.
He is survived by his loving wife Denise Detore Coombs of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughter Lindsey L. Coombs of Las Vegas, Nev.; two grandchildren, Logan and Olivia Abshire of Las Vegas, Nev. He is also survived by his sister Julie Donnell of Ormond Beach, Fla., brothers William Coombs, of Wells, Maine, James Coombs of Wells, Maine, Barry Coombs of Coventry, Conn., and Gail D'Anjou of Moncton, NB, Canada.
At Jeffrey's request, in lieu of a memorial, he asked only for those who knew him to treasure the times they shared and to live their best lives, keeping their loved ones in the forefront.
