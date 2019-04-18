|
|
NEWFIELDS - Jennie L. Bond, 98, of Newfields, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Rockingham County Nursing Home, Brentwood. Born April 7, 1921 in Exeter, she was the daughter of Leonard and Evelyn (Perrault) Rock. She was the five of six children.
She enjoyed many years raising chickens. She was as member of the CDA and Home Extension. Jennie loved to cook, bake bread and entertain. She enjoyed summers at Bow Lake and pool side in Newfields. She was proud to have been included in Hollywood film director Louis de Rochemont's 1948 short film "The New England Story" in conjunction with the U.S. State Department. The film featured her husband Lawrence.
Jennie was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence S. Bond who died in 1996.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Bond Pelletier and her husband Raymond of Newfields; her grandson, Jason Bond Pelletier and his wife Stacey of Epping; her great-grandchild, Brooke Bond Pelletier; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 22, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Margaret Sheffield officiating. Burial will follow in Newfields Cemetery, Route 108, Newfields. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019