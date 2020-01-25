Home

Jennifer Hamilton

Jennifer Hamilton Obituary
KITTERY, Maine - Jennifer Hamilton, 62, of Kittery, passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born in Biddeford, Maine, on May 11, 1957 and is survived by her mother; two sisters; a brother; a sister-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

SERVICES: A private family burial will be held this spring. Donations can be made in memory of Jennifer to https://www.seacoastoutright.org/. Visit www.DirectCremationSeacoast.com for complete obituary and additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020
