Jennifer Melkonian Obituary
MADBURY - Jennifer Melkonian, 43, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. Born in New Bern, N.C., September 13, 1976; the daughter of Glenda Milliman Burroughs and Larry Melkonian, Sr.

She grew-up in Portsmouth, N.H. and graduated from Portsmouth Schools and Stratham Community College. She had worked as assistant to the president of Stratham Community College for some 16-years, and was an avid animal lover.

She is survived by her husband James Bibbo, IV; mother Glenda Milliman Burroughs, New Bern, N.C.; father Larry Melkonian, Sr., Havelock, N.C.; sister Laura Melkonian, Kittery, Maine; brother Larry Melkonian, Jr. and wife Kellie of Eliot, Maine; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials in her name may be made to your local SPCA. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
