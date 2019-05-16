|
HAMPTON FALLS - Jeremiah McSweeney, 87, of Hampton Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Exeter Hospital with family by his side. He was born in Cork City, Ireland on April 30, 1932, a son of the late John and Ellen (Mulcahy) McSweeney.
Raised in Cork City, he graduated from South Presentation Monastery School and in 1950 Jeremiah moved to the states for better opportunities, where he was drafted by the Army and proudly served during the Korean War.
Jeremiah had a 29 year career with S.C. Johnson working as the distribution manager and later worked for Rockland Community College as a security and maintenance officer, retiring in 1998.
Jeremiah was a member of the American Legion Post 35 in Hampton. He was an avid golfer and Mets and Giants fan who loved to travel with his wife. He also enjoyed gardening, watching soccer and the birds around his home.
Surviving family members include the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Anna A. (Matola) McSweeney of Hampton Falls; children, Patricia Kolodziejski and her husband John of New Windsor, N.Y., Helen Yankanin and her husband Tom of Pine Bush, N.Y. and Geraldine Shepard and her husband David of Hampton Falls; siblings, May, David, John and his wife Nora, Joan and Peg and her husband Chris; grandchildren, Carolyn, Tim, Jason and his wife Jordan, Laura and her husband Brent, Jack and his wife Eleanor, Jeremy, Jared and Emily; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Aurora, Ethan, Lachlan and Preston; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Tim and Father Pat.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. following the visitation in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hampshire SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Jeremiah's memorial website, sign his tribute wall, or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 16 to May 19, 2019