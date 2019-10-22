|
CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Jeremy B. Foss, 87, of Bonnie Baeg Lane, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Son of the late Julian and Eva (Radding) Foss, he was born September 30, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pa.
Foss graduated from Middlebury College before serving as an officer in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1965. After his honorable discharge he was a journalist for the Washington Star, and then earned his M.F.A. at the Ruskin School of Art at Oxford University, England. This led to a lifelong love of painting and an over three-decade tenure as professor at the Massachusetts College of Art. His paintings have been reviewed in Art in America and exhibited at galleries in New York and Boston.
Family left behind include two daughters Penelope Foss (husband Len) of Pottstown, Pa., Jennifer Foss of Prague, Czech Republic; brother Frank Foss of Calif.; grandchildren Tyne and Bo Miller and Carlo D'Amato.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will take place at 5 p.m., this Saturday, October 26, at the Ogunquit Museum of Art, 543 Shore Rd., Ogunquit, Maine.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to York Hospital Home Care, 127 Long Sands Rd., York, ME 03909. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
