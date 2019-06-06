|
EPPING - Jerome R. Jean, 86, of Epping, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 19, 1932 in Epping, N.H., the second youngest of 14 children of Alfred and Josephine (Lavoie) Jean.
He attended Elementary school in Epping and was a graduate of Dover High Vocational School in 1951. He was a graduate of Allied Technology School in Chicago in 1956 and studied Industrial Supervision at UNH for one year.
He was drafted in 1952 and served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Jerome was a Tool and Die Maker and machinist and worked for the United Machine Tool and Design Company for many years, retiring in 1995, but continued to work part time until 2010.
He was Past Commander of American Legion Post 51 of Epping, a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2179 in the 4th degree, was an active member of St. Joseph Church, Epping and frequently volunteered as a cook for the church fairs. He enjoyed gardening and cooking for family and friends and playing cards.
In 1968 he married a military widow becoming a stepfather to three young children and had two more children, his wife Patricia Jean died in 1981.
Family members include his children, Jason Jean of North Carolina, Victoria Miller and her husband, Andrew of Epping, his step children, Chris Falcone of Hampton, Martin Falcone of Nottingham and Angel Falcone of Stafford, also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His sister Clara J. Morrisette of Exeter and Brother, Thomas Jean and his wife Lorette of Rochester; longtime sweetheart and life companion, Louise White of Exeter.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, from 2-4 p.m., at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Route 27, Epping on Monday, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Epping.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 176, Exeter, NH 03833.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 6 to June 9, 2019