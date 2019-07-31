|
|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Jerry Kelly died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at home with his family who loved him dearly. He died after four years of life lived courageously with a brain tumor and Parkinson's Disease.
Jerry was the son of Madeline (Coar) and Michael X. Kelly. He grew up in North Bergen, N.J. where he attended St. Joe's elementary and secondary school and then LaSalle. He graduated from The Catholic University of America with a degree in English. He later completed a Ph.D. in Community Literacy at the University of New Hampshire.
Jerry was an exceptional human who was foremost an educator, a writer, a naturalist, and a funny guy who loved good music. He was a storyteller and committed to social justice. He knew how to deeply listen. He loved birds and observing nature.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Maryellen Hurley and his two children: Erin Kelly and Sarah Kelly. Other family members include his sister Mary Ellen Kenny and her husband Jim Kenny and their children Meghan, Jennifer and Katie. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Mark Hurley and sister-in-law Pam Kashnig and nephews: Conor and Patrick Hurley, as well as brother-in-law, Judge Daniel Hurley and his husband Lin Chih-yuan. Jerry is also survived by his close cousins: Eileen Cadorette, Mike and Dave Coar, Kathy Jungermann, Geraldine Bloom , and Margaret Lilli and their families.
For nearly 30 years, Jerry was employed as an English and Humanities teacher at Exeter High School. He loved learning and teaching as well as camaraderie with his colleagues. He commuted to and from school with the same group of teachers for all of those years. Many of us would love to have tapes of some of those conversations.
Another important life work was Jerry's twenty years as a participant then staff member in the Belize- UNH Teachers Program, which was an annual exchange between teachers from the Southern District of Belize and teachers from New Hampshire. Jerry enjoyed building friendships with the Belizean people and teachers throughout New Hampshire. His doctoral work and subsequent writing were done in collaboration with Belize's Mayan and Garifuna people in support of their cultural preservation and education.
Over the past sixteen months we have appreciated and valued the expertise and supportive care by the staff of Cornerstone Hospice services.
Jerry originally came to the Seacoast through the VISTA program. From those roots, he became part of a wonderful community of friends who continue to share potlucks and memories 50 years later.
Jerry left wisdom and love for many. Caring for him as he approached death taught those close to him about living, about healing, and about the real meaning of community. He will be dearly missed.
