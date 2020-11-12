1/2
Jesse George Evangelou
WELLS, Maine - Jesse George Evangelou, 88, of Wells, Maine, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at home, surrounded by family, after a brief period of declining health. Jesse was born March 13, 1932 and grew up in Newport, N.H., in a close knit Greek community.

Jesse graduated Towle High School in 1950 and Keene Teachers College in 1954. He served two years in the Army and then moved to Keene, N.H. to start his teaching position at Keene Junior High School. It was at KJHS where Jesse first laid eyes on the fetching gym teacher Antigone "Andy" Stathoplos. A whirlwind courtship ensued and they were married in November 1957. They settled into their home on Spring Street where they raised their children George, Maria and Jamie. Jess worked his entire career at KJHS, retiring in 1987. In 2001 Jess and Andy moved to Wells to be near their children and grandchildren.

Jesse's kids got him a smartphone a few years back. After an initially rocky start ("How the hell do I use this thing?!"), he took to it like a fish to water. He reveled in connecting with people. He called old classmates, former co-workers, relatives, the guy he met at the dump. He'd call to see how you were doing, to do a post-mortem on the Patriots game, to offer to help you build that deck, maybe pour some cement for you (yes, he owned his own cement mixer), to see if you wanted some food he had just pulled out of the oven. He was a fabulous cook as many happy family reunion attendees will attest. He learned a lot about cooking from his mom and Aunt Zoe. He made pastitsio, moussaka, dolmades from fresh grape leaves from the neighbor down the street; he rolled his own phyllo, and lest we forget, potato salad for Tookie.

Jesse enjoyed life immensely and it was the simplest things that gave him pleasure: going down to the Elks to shoot the breeze, having a family cookout at his beach house, playing cribbage, drinking a cold beer on a hot summer day. These things (and many others) all put a big smile on his face.

Jesse is survived by his wife Andy, and his three children, George Evangelou, Maria Evangelou, Jamie Evangelou and his wife Donna, and their two sons Jesse and James, all of Wells.

SERVICES: Services are private. There will be a Celebration of Life party for Jess in summer 2021, date to be determined.

Donations may be made in Jesse's memory to: Laudholm Trust, P.O. Box 1007, Wells, ME 04090. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jesse's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
