LEE – Jessica A. Cayford, 37, who lived on Calef Highway in the Town of Lee; died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in her home.



Born March 23, 1983 in Dover, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Linda R. Cayford, also of Lee, N.H.



She graduated from Oyster River High School and received her BA from the University of New Hampshire, Durham. Her major and her career was working with homeless and indigent people as a social worker.



She was a member of the Dover Church of Christ, Dover, NH.



She was without children and is survived by her siblings: oldest brother William Chenausky Jr., Thomas Chenausky, and sister Christina Chenausky, as well as her only nephew Chad, and nieces Alina, Angelica, and the youngest - Abigail - as well as many great friends and church members.



Jessica was the sweetest and kindest person and there is no doubt that Jesus the Saviour has lovingly accepted her. Sister, you are in heaven with mom. May you rest in peace and may God protect you. Your brothers and family will always love you. Always…!







