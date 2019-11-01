|
BARRINGTON – Jessica R. Hamel, 30, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Born Nov. 18, 1988, the daughter of Dennis Ajemian and Sheila (Clark) Reed.
Jessica was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, George Ajemian and her maternal grandmother, Mildred Clark.
Survivors include her husband, Brian Hamel; her daughter, Isabelle Rose Hamel; her father, Dennis Ajemian and his wife, Mary-Ellen; her mother, Sheila Reed and her husband Brian; paternal grandmother, Gloria Ajemian; maternal grandfather, Robert F. Clark; her siblings, Jennifer LeBlanc, Rebecca Sherbon, Matthew Ajemian, Melissa Ajemian, and Taylor Ajemian; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3rd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Barrington.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019