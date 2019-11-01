Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344

Jessica R. Hamel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessica R. Hamel Obituary
BARRINGTON – Jessica R. Hamel, 30, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.

Born Nov. 18, 1988, the daughter of Dennis Ajemian and Sheila (Clark) Reed.

Jessica was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, George Ajemian and her maternal grandmother, Mildred Clark.

Survivors include her husband, Brian Hamel; her daughter, Isabelle Rose Hamel; her father, Dennis Ajemian and his wife, Mary-Ellen; her mother, Sheila Reed and her husband Brian; paternal grandmother, Gloria Ajemian; maternal grandfather, Robert F. Clark; her siblings, Jennifer LeBlanc, Rebecca Sherbon, Matthew Ajemian, Melissa Ajemian, and Taylor Ajemian; and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3rd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Barrington.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -