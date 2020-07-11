1/1
Jessie Dixon Kent
ELIOT, Maine - Jessie Fernald Dixon Kent passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at age 92.

She was born in Eliot, Maine to Ruth and Albert Dixon of State Road (then Bolt Hill) and was a 1945 graduate of Eliot High School.

Jessie was a former watchmaker with the Brown Jewelry Company of Portsmouth, although most of her life was spent being a super mom to her three kids and serving her community in numerous ways.

Jessie is reunited with her parents, her beloved husband, Larry, her daughter, Laurel and her brother, Lyle. She is survived by her daughter, Crystal, and her son, Lance, her daughter-in-law, Hazel, her granddaughter Sarah, and her husband TJ; her grandson, Tom and his fiancé, Meg Burns, her sisters-in-law Virginia Dixon and Virginia Kent Earle and her husband, William; her nieces Jennifer (Kent) and husband, Jim Weiner, Victoria and husband Stuart Eversman, Heidi and husband, John Ricci and their children, Sherryl (Dixon) and husband Jim Gunther; as well as nephews Richard Dixon, Dana Kent, and Daryl Kent and wife, Susan and their children, as well as numerous cousins

SERVICES: Visiting hours are Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St. in Portsmouth, N.H. and a celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15th at Brooks Memorial Cemetery in Eliot, Maine. Family flowers only, please. Donations may be sent to the William Fogg Library in Eliot and to St. John's Church in Portsmouth, N.H. For online condolences: visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
