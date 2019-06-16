|
ELIOT, Maine- Jill A. Benoski-Gerry, 59 of Laurel Lane, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born Sept. 15, 1959 in York, Maine daughter of the late Henry and Virginia (Welch) Benoski. She graduated from York High School, the University of Arizona and McIntosh College. She worked as a manager for J.H. Collectibles and the Limited Co. and later for TD Bank as a Customer Service Rep.
She will be remembered for her love of dogs, cooking, gardening and camping with friends and family on Mousam Lake.
She leaves her husband Troy S. Gerry; a son Tyler Burak of Eliot, Maine; a brother Richard W. Benoski and his wife Deborah of Acton, Maine; a sister-in-law Linda V. Benoski; a nephew Peter and three nieces Corinne, Alyssia and Rebecca. A brother Fred E. Benoski predeceased her.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. Burial will be in the First Parish Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Beth Israel Kidney Cancer Fund, c/o David McDermott, 330 Brookline Ave., Kirstein Rm. 218, Boston, MA 02215 or an Animal Shelter of your choice.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 16 to June 19, 2019