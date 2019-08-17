|
|
LEE – Jo Ann Beasley, 83, formerly of Rye, N.H., died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. She was born on Dec. 30, 1935 in Cambridge, Mass. to the late Alfred Pearce and Ada (Bythewood) Jordan and was raised in Belmont, N.H. She later lived in Rye for 50 years until moving to Lee.
Jo Ann loved arts and crafts, gardening, grandchildren and family gatherings. She will be remembered as a friendly, outgoing lady who laughed easily and always had a mischievous smile for friends and strangers alike. She graduated from Concord Commercial College and worked as a bookkeeper at Seaward Construction in Kittery before leaving to raise her family. She was also actively involved with the Rye Arts and Crafts Club for many years.
Jo Ann was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Forrest Beasley. She is survived by daughter Brenda McCartney of Epping, son Alan Beasley of Newmarket, step-sister Frances Jordan of Rochester, step-brother Curville Jordan of Texas, biological daughter Karen Rose of Concord, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, N.H. 03820. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Central Cemetery in Rye. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jo Ann's honor to the . For directions or to sign the online guest book please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2019