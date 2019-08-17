Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
For more information about
Jo Beasley
View Funeral Home Obituary

Jo Ann Beasley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann Beasley Obituary
LEE – Jo Ann Beasley, 83, formerly of Rye, N.H., died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. She was born on Dec. 30, 1935 in Cambridge, Mass. to the late Alfred Pearce and Ada (Bythewood) Jordan and was raised in Belmont, N.H. She later lived in Rye for 50 years until moving to Lee.

Jo Ann loved arts and crafts, gardening, grandchildren and family gatherings. She will be remembered as a friendly, outgoing lady who laughed easily and always had a mischievous smile for friends and strangers alike. She graduated from Concord Commercial College and worked as a bookkeeper at Seaward Construction in Kittery before leaving to raise her family. She was also actively involved with the Rye Arts and Crafts Club for many years.

Jo Ann was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Forrest Beasley. She is survived by daughter Brenda McCartney of Epping, son Alan Beasley of Newmarket, step-sister Frances Jordan of Rochester, step-brother Curville Jordan of Texas, biological daughter Karen Rose of Concord, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, N.H. 03820. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Central Cemetery in Rye. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jo Ann's honor to the . For directions or to sign the online guest book please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
Download Now