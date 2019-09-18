Home

Jo Ann Elizabeth Yorke

Jo Ann Elizabeth Yorke Obituary
YORK, Maine - Jo Ann Elizabeth (Arsenault) Yorke, 60, formerly of St. John New Brunswick, Canada, widow of Robert A. Yorke who predeceased her on December 9, 2016.; Jo Ann and Robert made their home at 107 Scotland Bridge Road in York.

Jo Ann leaves three children, Whitney Arsenault, Tina Marie Arsenault and Clayton Arsenault; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; her cousin and best friend Helen Morton; two brothers; one sister; and other family members.

Jo Ann worked as a health care provider both in Canada and in York, Maine. She was a devoted friend to many and a compassionate health care provider.

Jo Ann lost her life to cancer after a long courageous battle on Friday, September 13, 2019.

Many thanks, to the York Hospital Hospice and the staff at Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover, N.H.

SERVICES: A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, October 3, in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019
