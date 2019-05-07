|
WELLS, Maine – Joan B. Melhorn, 93, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 after a long period of failing health with her family by her side.
Joan was born on Sept. 12, 1925 in Stratham, N.H. to C. Guy Batchelder and Grace Marian (Lovering) Batchelder.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Herman (Bud) Melhorn, Jr. and her brother, John Payson Batchelder.
Joan leaves her daughters, Natalie Melhorn Kelloway, of Wolfeboro, N.H. and Carla Melhorn Zwahlen, of Mont Vernon, N.H.; three grandchildren, Hilary Walton of Wolfeboro, N.H., Stefan Zwahlen of Boseman, Wy., and Jurg Zwahlen who with his wife, Lourinda Zwahlen gave her six great-grandchildren – Traui, Jonus, Dominic, Evelina, Werner, and Irene, all of Mont Vernon, N.H.; and numerous much-loved nephews and nieces.
As Bud was a Navy man, they moved frequently as he was transferred to various stations over the years. During this time Joan co-owned a real estate business and was a bank mortgage broker in California, Maine and Massachusetts. In 1970, she and Bud bought The Lakeview Inn in Wolfeboro, N.H. (now The Inn on Main Street) and in 1976 they retired to Kittery Point, Maine and finally to York, Maine where they were members of the York Golf & Tennis Club. Joan was an avid golfer. She continued to play well into her 90s competing in and winning many competitions and tournaments, including scoring a "hole-in-one."
She and Bud loved boating and in October 1990, after she completed the Coast Guard navigation course, they took their boat, "The Always Ready," from Kittery Point, Maine to Palm Coast, Fla. where they lived aboard for the winter, returning to Kittery Point via the same route.
Joan was a volunteer at York Hospital for many years and a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at the First Parish Church, 180 York St., York, Maine on Wednesday, May 15 at 11 a.m. A time of Fellowship will follow the service at the Church.
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 7 to May 8, 2019