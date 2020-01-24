|
NEW CASTLE - Joan Beverly (Davis) Kane, 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home of 48 years in New Castle, New Hampshire. Joan was born in Arlington, Massachusetts on January 5, 1932.
The daughter of the late Paul H. Davis and Alice G. (Lombard) Davis, Joan was raised in Arlington, Mass., and Manchester, N.H. She was a graduate of Manchester High School Central Class of 1949.
Joan served in the U S Womens Army Corps from Sept. 1950 to Sept. 1953 attached to the 3rd Amoured Division at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
After a thirty-year career with New England Telephone as an admistrative assistant in their Manchester sales office, Joan traveled the world, visiting China, Russia, Tunisia, Norway, Nepal, France, Great Britian and many other countries; her favorite trip being the Galapagos Islands. Post retirement she was an member of the Telephone Pioneers of America; the Active Retirement Association - UNH; and the New Castle Historical Society, among other organizations. An avid UNH hockey fan, she had seasons tickets for many years. Joan was also a member of the Children of the American Revolution.
Joan was predeceased by her husband, Francis P. Kane of New Castle; and her brother Melvin P. Davis, of Manchester. She is survived by her niece, Susan Davis Webel and husband Fredrick, of Walpole, Maine; nephew Wayne Paul Davis and wife Sharon, of Auburn; and niece Barbara (Davis) Kulig and husband Leo, of Manchester. She is also survived by five grand nieces and nephews, and eight great grand nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A celebration of her life will be held at the New Castle Congregational Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the World Wildlife Fund; the New Castle Historical Society; or any organization whose purpose is to promote kindness in the world. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, Portsmouth.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020