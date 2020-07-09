CAPE PORPOISE, Maine - Joan Charlotte Emelia Cope Sutter, 89, a longtime resident and well-known artist, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home by the sea.
Joan was born Nov. 15, 1930 in Washington D.C, the daughter of James and Martha Lyle Wright Cope. She graduated from Bradford College, and furthered her education and training at the Detroit Institute of Art and the University of Southern Maine. Joan married her high school sweetheart, David Lord Sutter, on December 29, 1950; they moved the family to Kennebunkport in 1963.
Establishing herself in the art circles of southern Maine, she was known for her paintings in watercolors, acrylic, and oils, as well as her sculptures in clay, stone and wood. She further honed her craft by studying with other artists including Guy Corriero and Dennis Rafferty.
Joan turned their family home on the coast into a successful bed-and-breakfast. She was a hot-line volunteer for Caring Unlimited, and she and Dave volunteered together at Camp Sunshine for several summers.
Joan was proud to be a first generation American, and had considered herself a Democrat since age four, when FDR waved to her during a parade. In her 70s she marched in Washington, DC in the March for Women's Lives.
She is predeceased by her husband in 2014, and grandson, Andrew Cody Sasser.
Joan is survived by her children Alessandra Sutter Page of Windham, Maine; Lucinda Sutter Bousquet and her husband Richard of Woodstock, Conn.; Deirdre Cope Sutter and her partner Judy Dillon of Cumming, Ga.; David James (Jed) Sutter and his wife Liddie of Milton, Mass.; Robert Frederick Sutter and his wife Barbara of Bedford, Mass.; grandsons Matthew Sasser, Reed Sutter, David Sutter and Nicolas Sutter, great-granddaughter Sophia Sasser and many nephews and nieces.
In many ways a rebel, and strong willed to the end, she will be terribly missed by her family and friends.
SERVICES: A gathering will be held in her memory at Bibber's Memorial Chapel, on Friday, July 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. In accordance with health guidelines, all attendees are asked to bring masks. There will be some available at the front door.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Unlimited, www.caring-unlimited.org
Camp Sunshine, www.campsunshine.org
Kennebunkport Conservation Trust www.kporttrust.org
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Joan's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME. www.bibbermemorial.com