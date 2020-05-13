Home

Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date

Joan Higgins Cotran

Joan Higgins Cotran Obituary
KENNEBUNK, Maine - Joan Higgins Cotran passed away at the age of 81, Saturday, on February 8, 2020 in Venice, Fla. She was born in Somerville, Mass., on November 11, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Clarence (Higgy) and Ellen Higgins.

Joan leaves behind her loving husband Rafic; brother, Dr. Reverend Richard Higgins and his wife Nancy of Danvers, Mass.; her three sons, Steven Cotran and wife Lorena of Greenland, N.H., Ronald Cotran and wife Janice of Merrimack, N.H., Jeffrey Cotran and wife Giovana of Townsend, Mass.; grandchildren, Bradley, Mikayla, Isabella, Eric, Alexander; great-grandchild Charlee; and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Due to many uncertainties, memorial services will be held at a later date. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 13 to May 16, 2020
