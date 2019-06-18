|
|
NEW CASTLE - Joan Lockhart passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born August 18, 1928 in Gardiner, Maine. The daughter of Henry and Alice Heselton, Joan had three siblings and lifelong best friends, Betty, George and Bill. Theirs was a happy, boisterous childhood where Alice emphasized academics and Henry stressed the value of friends and good times, all lessons Joan learned well.
Graduating from the University of Maine, where she met her future husband Dick Lockhart, Joan went on to earn her masters in Social Work from Boston University. Joan and Dick married in 1954, had two sons Billy and Spence, and purchased their first home in New Castle. A few years later, Dick convinced Joan to buy the Jaffrey Cottage on Wild Rose Lane, working tirelessly to restore the structure to its former glory. This property became the epicenter for Lockhart, Bachelder, and Heselton family gatherings, a tradition that each generation has embraced.
Blessed in many ways, Joan was also challenged by staggering losses. In 1970, two years after losing their home to fire, their son Billy died in a car accident. In 1983, Joan lost Dick to cancer at the age of 56. Throughout, Joan remained determined not to let her sadness affect those around her. In 1990 she welcomed the first of her three grandchildren and became Nanny Joan to Abbey, Libby and Becca and countless children at MHT school where she read regularly.
Several years later, Joan moved into the Red House on Main Street, where she loved the activity, friends dropping by, and daily walks that often included a dip in the ocean. The Warner House, NC Garden Club, Historical Society and Library were just a few of the countless organizations she supported. Her love for life and people have taught us all the impact of a genuine smile, an interest in others, and laughter. Joanie was everyone's best friend, and all of you who knew her made her life an amazing ride. For that, I thank you with all my heart.
SERVICES: At Joan's request there will be no funeral. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Her last message to her family was to "go do fun things," and anyone interested in remembering her is encouraged to do the same. She certainly did.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019