KITTERY, Maine - Joan M. Alessi, 85, of Kittery, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, N.H. on December 15, 1933, she was the daughter of Frederick and Edith Finnigan.
Joan is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert L. Alessi, her daughter, Cheryl Gonzales and son, Robert J. Alessi. Joan also had four beloved grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Joan held several jobs over time, but was most devoted to her family and maintaining her household. She dearly loved her family, her home, her church and especially the summers spent at the family camp in Lincoln, Maine.
Joan was predeceased by her sister, Doris L. Finnigan of Enfield, N.H.
SERVICES: Per her wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. Care of the Alessi family has been entrusted to J. S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home in Kittery.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019