|
|
HAMPTON - Joan M. Cote, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 surrounded by her devoted and loving family. Joan was born February 16, 1935 in Boston, Mass., a daughter of the late George and Sarah (Burke) McQuinn. She shared over 59 years of marriage with her husband, Ernest J. Cote, Jr.
Joan was raised in Portland, Maine and graduated high school from St. Joseph's Academy. She went on to earn her Associates Degree from NorthEastern Business School. Joan was introduced to Ernie through friends, and they were married in Portland in 1961 The young couple settled in Manchester for a year before moving on to Hudson and finally settling in Hampton in the late 1960's.
She worked for General Motors as an administrative assistant for a short time and also held a number of small jobs in the Hampton area. Taking care of family was always her top priority. Joan was a communicant of the Our Lady of Miraculous Medal in Hampton. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Singer Island in West Palm Beach, Fla., with her family, and in her earlier years, loved taking the train to Boston on shopping trips with her friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Ernie; her four children, Brian Cote and his wife Kari of Nashville, Tenn., Christopher Cote and his wife Colleen of Hampton, Sally Cote of Newburyport, Mass., and Karen Cote of Hampton. Joan also leaves her grandchildren, Lilly and Sarah Cote and her sisters, Sarah Elwell of Cape Elizabeth, Maine and Maureen McQuinn of Portland, Maine.
In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her three brothers, George, John, and Robert McQuinn.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Burial will follow in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to . Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Joan's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020