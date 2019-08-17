|
POINT VENTURE, Texas - Joan Smith O'Toole, 74, of Point Venture, Texas, died Monday, July 29, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at her home. She was active and healthy up until the time of her death. Born in Attleboro, Mass., on July 2, 1945, she was the daughter of David L. Smith and Mary Elizabeth Murphy.
Joan grew up in Portsmouth and was a graduate of Portsmouth High School.
She is survived by her sister Judith Ball of Gulfport, Miss.; three children, Christopher O'Toole and wife Julie of Raleigh, N.C., Jennifer Folzenlogen and husband Robert of Fort Worth, Texas, and Matthew O'Toole and wife Cyndi of Kyle, Texas; and nine grandchildren, Ailey, Keegan, Devin, Aidan and Garrett O'Toole, Josie and Jonathan Folzenlogen, and Owen and Jack O'Toole.
She was predeceased by her husband Michael C. O'Toole and her sister, Jani Smith.
