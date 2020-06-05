HAMPTON FALLS - Joan Streeter Page, 91, of Hampton Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, June 1, 2020 at the Exeter Hospital. Joan was born in Springfield, Mass., on October 10, 1928, a daughter of the late Henry and Ethel (Stoughton) Streeter. She shared over 70 years of marriage with her late husband, Stuart F. Page who died in 2018.
Joan was raised in Springfield, Mass., and graduated from West Springfield High School in 1947. She and Stuart were married in 1948 and soon after, moved to upstate New York and started their family. Joan was a secretary for Liberty Mutual and put Stuart through school. A later move brought the Page family to Vermont to the old Page homestead where she and Stuart sold maple products. They moved to Winchester, Mass., in 1960 and relocated to Hampton Falls in 1975.
Joan was an avid Red Sox fan and had a keen interest in airplanes. She was a member of the Hampton Falls First Baptist Church and sang in the choir for several years. The Page home was always filled with music.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Thomas and his wife Elisa of Whitehall, Md., and James and his wife Donna of Fairdealing, Mo., and her daughter Ellen Pond and her husband Neal of Hampton Falls, N,H. Joan also leaves her grandchildren, Sarah, Stuart, Jonathan, Gregory, Benjamin and Emily and her great grandchildren, Chloe, Isaac, Nikola, Abigail, Fiona, Charlotte and Ellis.
SERVICES: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Hampton Falls First Baptist Church, Attn: Music Ministry, 3 Lincoln Ave., Hampton Falls, NH 03844. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Joan's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Joan was raised in Springfield, Mass., and graduated from West Springfield High School in 1947. She and Stuart were married in 1948 and soon after, moved to upstate New York and started their family. Joan was a secretary for Liberty Mutual and put Stuart through school. A later move brought the Page family to Vermont to the old Page homestead where she and Stuart sold maple products. They moved to Winchester, Mass., in 1960 and relocated to Hampton Falls in 1975.
Joan was an avid Red Sox fan and had a keen interest in airplanes. She was a member of the Hampton Falls First Baptist Church and sang in the choir for several years. The Page home was always filled with music.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Thomas and his wife Elisa of Whitehall, Md., and James and his wife Donna of Fairdealing, Mo., and her daughter Ellen Pond and her husband Neal of Hampton Falls, N,H. Joan also leaves her grandchildren, Sarah, Stuart, Jonathan, Gregory, Benjamin and Emily and her great grandchildren, Chloe, Isaac, Nikola, Abigail, Fiona, Charlotte and Ellis.
SERVICES: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Hampton Falls First Baptist Church, Attn: Music Ministry, 3 Lincoln Ave., Hampton Falls, NH 03844. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Joan's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.