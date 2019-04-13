|
|
ELIOT, Maine - Joan S. McManus,97, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at home.
Born in New York, N.Y., to Clarence Schultz and Grace Conway Schultz. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, John A. McManus, and son, David McManus. She leaves behind sons John A. McManus Jr of Santa Rosa, Calif.; Peter McManus Belgrade Lakes, Maine; Mike (Karen) McManus of Acton, Maine; Timothy McManus of Eliot, Maine; Joan McManus Ulick (Robert) of Winston-Salem, N.C.; T. Grace McManus Bace (Richard) of Springfield, N.J.; 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Mom lived a full adventurous 97 years. Met the love of her life on Belgrade Lakes, Maine. An avid reader, golfer, Gardner, member of York Golf and Tennis Club and the reading room of York, Maine.
The celebration of life will be in June
Care of the McManus family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019