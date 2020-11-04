ELIOT, Maine - Joan (D'Angelo) (Sullivan) Vinciguerra, 87, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend passed peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., after spending the day nestled in the love of her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her loving heart and contagious smile, which she was always happy to share.



Born and raised in Boston, Mass., after a career as a top hair-stylist at Jordan Marsh Beauty Salon, she retired to devote herself to her family and moved with her husband, Frederick Sullivan (predeceased), to the Elwyn Park area of Portsmouth, N.H. She later crossed the bridge to Kittery and then Eliot, Maine, where she was often known to gift jars of homemade spaghetti sauce, pickles, or a newly crocheted afghan as an expression of her appreciation, love, and friendship. As a woman of faith with a devotion to Our Lady's Rosary, the Divine Mercy Chaplet, and St Bridgit's Prayers, she was active in several faith-based organizations and treasured her prayer partners.



She is survived by her son Frederick Sullivan Jr. and wife, Carla (Backman); her daughter Donna Sullivan Andronico and husband Robert; her daughter Patricia Conley (Sullivan) and husband Christopher; daughter Lorraine Sullivan; brother Robert D'Angelo, sister in-law Lorraine D'Angelo; along with 12 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents John and Helen D'Angelo (Mulrean), and her brother John D'Angelo.



SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, at 11a.m., at St Raphael's Church in Kittery, Maine. Due to COVID19 restrictions please reach out to family members or contact us through the website at Farrell Funeral Home in Portsmouth if interested in attending. There will be a closed wake on Friday, November 6, for family members only. Please keep the family in your prayers.



"I give thanks to my God at every remembrance of you" Phil 1:3







