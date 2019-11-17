|
NORTH READING, Mass. - Joann Gay Hilton, 71, of North Reading, Mass., and formerly of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Winchester Hospital in Winchester, Massachusetts. She was born on October 11, 1948, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to the late Lester Earl and Alison Louise (Alexander) Hilton.
For many years, Joann enjoyed the time she attended Great Bay Services.
She absolutely loved being out and about including shopping and bowling; loved the Special Olympics, and in her spare time, enjoyed watching the Lucille Ball Show.
Beside her parents Joann was preceded in death by a brother, Stephan E. Hilton.
The family would like to thank Colleen and her staff for the compassionate care and support provided to Joann at the group home in North Reading, Massachusetts.
Survivors include her siblings, Lester G. Hilton (Debbie), Judy A. Seger (Larry), and Dennis R. Hilton; sister-in-laws, Linda Hilton and Margaret Hilton; many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews; aunts, uncles, cousins and special caregiver, Mary Dow and family.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Brooks Memorial Cemetery, State Road, Eliot, Maine.
Family flowers only. Memorial contributions may be made to: Great Bay Services, 23 Cataract Ave., Suite 1, Dover, NH 03820. https://www.gbsnh.org/. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
