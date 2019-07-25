|
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. – Joanna M. Knochen, 86, of San Antonio, formerly of Hampton, N.H., died Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Tampa after a period of failing health.
She was born Aug. 14, 1932 in Pottstown, Penn., the daughter of the late William and Gladys (Zabert) Wisler.
She graduated from Spring City, Florida High School with the Class of 1950 and forty years later after going back to school received her Associates degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Lifelong Learning. Mrs. Knochen was employed as an administrative assistant for Albright College in Albright, Penn., and for Vanity Fair Mills in Reading, Penn.
Mrs. Knochen was a director and volunteer for Seacoast Birthright of Portsmouth, N.H., a member of the University of New Hampshire Marine Docent Program and enjoyed chantey singing.
She was the wife of the late Frederick E. Knochen who predeceased her in 2003.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Beth Yentz, Kristen Sites and four grandchildren.
SERVICES: A graveside service was held July 26 in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton, N.H. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seacoast Birthright, 323 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801 or to the UNH Marine Docent Program, 122 Mast Road, Lee, NH 03861. Arrangements were by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.
Please visit www. RemickGendron.com to view Joanne's memorial website or to sign her tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 25 to July 28, 2019