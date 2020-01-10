|
KITTERY, Maine - Joanne E. Abbott, of Trafton Lane, Kittery, Maine, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Joanne was born in Portland on January 24, 1934 and was brought up in South Portland, Maine.
She was predeceased by her parents Capt. George H. and Eleanora Odencrantz Lubee and her sister Mildred.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles W.; son Steven and his wife Kelly; grandson Cody and his wife Macey, and great-granddaughter Addison; along with several nieces and nephews.
Joanne was a graduate of South Portland High School and Westbrook Junior College. She taught school in Kittery for over twenty years and as a member of the First Congregational Church taught Sunday school.
There was not a crossword, jumble puzzle or James Patterson book she did not like.
SERVICES: At Joanne's request, there will be no services. A private graveside burial will be held in the First Congregational Church Cemetery, Kittery Point, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Congregational Church Sunday School Fund. J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home, Kittery, Maine is entrusted with her arrangements. Online condolence messages can be expressed at www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020