|
|
ELIOT, Maine - Joanne Elizabeth Ferguson died on Friday, November 22, 2019 after a relentless battle with cancer.
Joanne spent most of her adult work life at nonprofit organizations in the Seacoast area, in administrative and fundraising roles. She was most proud of her contribution to establishing Fair Tide, a nonprofit in Kittery, Maine that provides long-term solutions for homeless individuals and families. In 2018 due to side effects of her cancer treatment, she reluctantly retired as the Parish Administrator at St. John's Episcopal Church in Portsmouth in order to spend the rest of her life being connected to those most important to her.
Joanne's family includes her husband Jeff Tavares of Eliot, Maine; son Kyle Ferguson of Greenfield, Mass.; siblings Sandra Ferguson of Beasley, Texas, Kathryn Strand of Seal Harbor, Maine, and Rich Ferguson of South Berwick, Maine, along with several nieces and nephews. Her parents are Judith Ferguson Kimball of Kittery, Maine and Richard Ferguson of Manchester, N.H.
SERVICES: A celebration of Joanne's life will be held at St. John's Church, 101 Chapel St., Portsmouth, N.H., on Saturday, December 7 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanne's honor may be made to Fair Tide at fairtide.org, St. John's Episcopal Church at stjohnsnh.org, or the Seacoast Cancer Center at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital at www.wdhospital.org/wdhf. Care of the Ferguson family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019