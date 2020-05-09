|
GREENLAND, N.H. - Joanne (Barnes) Tobey, 77, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, with her children lovingly by her side.
Joanne was born on Aug. 22, 1942, daughter of Aubrey (Gilchrest) Downs and John W. Downs of Portsmouth, N.H. She is survived by her daughter Kelly Tobey, of Portsmouth, N.H., her son John Tobey and wife Tiffany (Roggenkamp) Tobey of Portsmouth, N.H., her son Matthew Tobey of Greenland, N.H., her brother Dennis Barnes and sister-in-law Pat Barnes of York, Maine, her sister-in-law Patsy Barnes of Stratham, N.H., her brother-in-law Richard Thorp of Kittery, Maine and several adored cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and life-long friends.
Joanne is predeceased by her beloved husband Robert L. Tobey, her brother Terry Barnes of Stratham, N.H., sister Janice Thorp of Kittery, Maine, sister Judith Larmie and brother-in-law George Larmie of Middleton, N.H.
Joanne graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1960. While she had occupations outside of the home, she always said that her favorite role was being a mother. She loved children, affectionately known as "Aunt Dodo" to her nieces and nephews.
She loved to garden. When she was unable to continue that passion, she developed a new one with genealogy. She cherished family and her research expanded her connections further. She often told stories of being at the farm with her cousins and loved sharing tales. She had an artistic flair with an impressively organized craft room. She found serenity at the beach with the sun on her face, her feet in the sand and the ocean as her landscape.
She had a great sense of humor, a beautiful personality and a thoughtful and compassionate heart. In spite of health conditions, her disposition remained sunny and her laughter and quick wit filled us with happiness.
The family would like to thank Pathways and Beacon Hospice for the care and kindness they provided. It was a gift that she was able to live out the rest of her days in the home she loved with family by her side.
Due to the current health climate and group gathering restrictions impacting memorial services, a celebration of her beautiful life will be planned for a later date.
