PORTSMOUTH - Jodi Ellen Kelly, 57, of Portsmouth, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, February 3, 2020. Jodi was born in Springfield, Mass., on August 10, 1962 and was the daughter of R. Bruce O'Connor of Valley Center, Calif., and the late Patricia (Zilinsky) O'Connor.
Jodi grew up in Maine and graduated from Presque Isle High School with the Class of 1980. She raised her family in Bath, Maine and owned and operated her own beauty salon in Brunswick, Maine for many years. She also worked for LL Bean in Freeport, Maine where she became interested in graphic design after earning the distinction of designing a shirt that the store marketed. She met Bruce Kelly, her future husband, while in Bath and they moved to the N.H. seacoast in 1999. Jodi attended the Pioneer Institute in Hooksett for graphic design and was a self-employed design specialist, building websites and many other design projects.
She was a strong-willed, hard-working single mother and providing for her family was always her top priority. Jodi loved gardening and going to the beach, and, being very athletic, also enjoyed bike riding, swimming and skiing. She was also a carefree spirit, and loved to express that by dancing with her friends, whether it be at a club or spontaneously. She was outgoing, loved people and was generous to a fault. She gave to others when she had little to give, and she harbored people in her own home when they had nowhere to go. She could talk to anyone and made friends easily. Jodi will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her father and her husband Bruce Kelly, Jodi leaves her son, Nicholas Brittain and his wife Ashley of Brentwood; her daughter, Whitney Forbes of Hampton; and her grandchildren, Vivian and Amelia Brittain and Rogan and Roarke Forbes. She is also survived by her siblings, Tami Hudson and husband Ron of San Diego, Calif., Lynn Johnson of Hull, Mass., Lori Jaffe of Louisville, Colo., Amber O'Connor, Eric O'Connor, and Heather Michael of California and her many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to The American Chronic Pain Association, at https://www.theacpa.org/support-acpa/. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Jodi's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020