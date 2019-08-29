|
EXETER, N.H. - John A. Dunn, Jr., March 8, 1934 to Aug. 10, 2019.
Surrounded by everyone in his immediate family, Jack Dunn, age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 in Exeter, N.H.
A long-time Tufts University planner, academic and devoted father to three children, Jack had retired with Patti, his wife of 62 years, to Jackson, N.H., in the heart of the White Mountains he loved.
An energetic hiker and cross-country skier, Jack was a member of the AMC's 4,000' Club, as well as a prolific author of travel books and family genealogies.
In 2015, the couple moved to RiverWoods in Exeter, N.H. Known for his quiet diplomatic style, he became a Resident Council member, and was elected soon after to be a Resident Council Trustee.
Jack's warmth, intellect and enthusiasm endeared him to all.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life observance will be held on Sept. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at RiverWoods, Woods Campus, 7 White Oak Drive, Exeter, N.H., 03833.
Gifts in Jack's name can also be made to Mountain Top Music Center, P.O. Box 1228, Conway, NH, 03818, in support of a scholarship fund at an institution whose growth was important to him.
For Jack's full obituary, please visit https://www.stockbridgefh.com/obituary/john-dunn-jr
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019