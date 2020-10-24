1/1
John A. Ferrelli II
EXETER – John Anthony Ferrelli, II, 45, of Exeter, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. John was born in Portsmouth on May 31, 1975, a son of Gail M. Howland of Freeport, Maine and John A. Ferrelli of Portsmouth, N.H.

In addition to his parents, John leaves his significant other, Amy DesRochers of Hampton, his son, John Ferrelli, III, of Exeter, his daughters Fionna Ferrelli and Ninya Beckwith, his brother Justin Lampros of Freeport, Maine, his sister, Stephanie Indeck of Lovell, Maine, and his nephews Cameron Brown and Jacob Indeck. He also leaves his best friend Joshua Hudson of Portsmouth, John's mother, Margaret Janvrin, of North Berwick, Maine, and his aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Ferrelli.

SERVICES: Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. Services and burial will be private.

Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read John's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
