John A. Parsons

John A. Parsons Obituary
DOVER – John A. Parsons, 75, of Pointe Place and previously of Madbury for 20 years, died March 29, 2019 at Langdon Place in Dover.

Born July 27, 1943 in Miami, Fla., John was the son of Harold and Marian (Banks) Parsons. He served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Janine (Beauchesne) Parsons of Dover; his children, John Parsons of New York City, Julie Fitzsimmons of Claysville, Penn., Margie Spence of Dayton, Ohio, and Rebecca Lundberg of Portage, Penn; five grandchildren, Alannah, Kayla, Josiah, Natalie, and Sydney; his brother, Harold Parsons of Sinks Grove, W.V.; his sister, Elizabeth Byrom of France; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, April 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 4 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will take place in Madbury Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Fresenius Kidney Care Patient Services Fund, C/O Denise Thomas, 343 6th Street, Dover, NH.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019
