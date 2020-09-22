PORTSMOUTH - John A. "Pat" Patrikus, 102, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 24, 1918 in Lakeview, N.Y., son of John and Margaret Patrikus.



After graduating from Lackawanna High School in 1936, where he shined in football, he worked as a bricklayer and steel worker before enlisting in the Army in 1941. On July 3, 1941 he arrived in the Portsmouth area stationed at Fort Dearborn as a member of the coastal artillery. Pat was present when the windows in New Castle were blown out when the sixteen inch guns were test fired. In the duration of the war he fought in France, Belgium Holland, Netherlands and Germany.



In late 1941 he met Catherine H McMaster of Portsmouth at the Fort Constitution NCO club and later married on September 20, 1943. They shared over 54 years of marriage traveling the country together in retirement.



In 1952 he joined Portsmouth Police Dept. working in every department and graduating from FBI School. He retired as Deputy Marshall in 1983 after 31 years of service.



He is survived by two sons Paul Patrikus of Portsmouth, Jack Patrikus of Salem, Mass.; his significant other Kathy Stevenson of Beverly, Mass.; two grandchildren Bryce and Harry Patrikus and two great grandchildren.



SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 25, at 10 a.m., at the temporary Chapel at the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 845 Woodbury Ave., Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Please wear a mask at church and maintain social distance.



In Lieu of flowers donations in memory of "Maggie" may be made to New Hampshire SPCA, 104 Portsmouth Ave., Stratham, NH, 03885. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H.







