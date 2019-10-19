|
RYE – John C. Primerano, Sr., 94, formerly of Exeter, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Webster at Rye.
He was born in Cambridge, Mass. Oct. 24, 1924 a son of the late Vincenzo and Mildred (Altomare) Primerano. John was raised in Arlington and was a graduate of Arlington High School.
John was a veteran of WW II serving with the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles as a paratrooper. He jumped in Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands and fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium. He earned the Bronze Star for his service. John took pride in sharing his military experiences with school children both in the U.S. and in the Netherlands. He was well known for his storytelling and was very active with Company E 506th 101st Airborne Division (Reenacted). His life story is told in a book entitled Down to the Wire.
Mr. Primerano was employed in maintenance by the John Hancock Insurance Company in Boston, Mass. specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He was a resident of Exeter for over 40 years.
He was the husband of the late Myrtle Carmody Primerano and longtime companion of Joan Goodall of Exeter, N.H.
He leaves his son John C. Primerano, Jr. and wife Elizabeth of Reading, Mass., two daughters, Jeanne Ryan of Boston, Mass. and Mary Ann Primerano of Dracut, Mass., his four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and his sister Edna Drown of Arlington, Mass. He also leaves seven stepchildren Linda Laprise, James, Steven, Richard, William, Donald and Harry Carmody.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Seabrook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to the Wright Museum of World War II, PO Box 1212, Wolfeboro, NH 03894. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019