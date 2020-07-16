1/2
John C. Rulli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAMPTON - John C. Rulli, 68, of Hampton, died peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born in Worcester, Mass., on September 27, 1951 a son of the late Carl and Irene (Duclos) Rulli.

Raised in Sturbridge, Mass., he graduated from Tantasqua High School with the Class of 1969. He went on to attend Clark University before enlisting in the United States Navy, where he proudly served eight years onboard the submarine USS Jack. He also attended the University of New Hampshire.

John was a senior programming architect who worked as an independent contractor throughout New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

He was active with the Hampton Youth Association and Boy Scouts, where he was a longtime leader for Troop 380 in Hampton. He was also a former longtime coach for the Amesbury Jets and Little Warriors Football teams. John was an avid New England Patriots fan and outdoorsman, who especially enjoyed camping, hiking and gardening. His passion was cooking. He loved hosting the annual neighborhood pig roast for his neighbors, friends and family, but most of all he loved being a dad.

Surviving family members include his two sons, Carl Rulli and Brent Rulli; sister, Pat Wood and her husband "Topper"; brother, Paul Rulli and his wife Lynn; grandchildren, Jacob C. Rulli and Jasmine Rulli; ex-wife and dear friend, Holly Hurd and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step-son, Patrick Gleason.

SERVICES: A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view John's memorial website and sign his tribute wall.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved