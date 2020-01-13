|
RYE - John C. "Jack" Squires, 94, of Rye, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Webster at Rye Assisted Living after a period of failing health. He was born July 30, 1925 in Newport, R.I., a son of the late Esker I. and Mary Frances (Hagerty) Squires.
Mr. Squires served 36 years with the US Air Force, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
A resident of Rye for many years, he served the town as a part time police officer, acting and assistant building inspector, clerk of the sewer commission and recycling center, member of the Budget Committee and the Zoning Board of Adjustments. He was the founder of the Swap Shop, a member of the Rye Lions Club, and communicant of St. Theresa Church. He was the lead Engineer for the building of the Parish Center at St. Theresa's Church as well as overseeing the many functions that occurred there.
He was the loving husband of the late Irene A. (Shade) Squires who predeceased him in 2014.
Family members include his son, Mark F. Squires and his wife Valerie of Victor, N.Y.; his daughter, Marisa Jarvis and her husband Bob of Pembroke; two grandchildren, Andrea Squires Meyers and husband Nate Meyers, Timothy Squires and wife Erin Connolly Squires; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers Frank, George and William Squires.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January16, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. His family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff at Portsmouth Hospital for the care that was given to him and to Webster at Rye for their kindness while he was a resident.
In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to Mother Teresa of Calcutta Center, Mother Teresa Center, 3835 National Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113 or by www.motherteresa.org. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Jack's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020