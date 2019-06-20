|
BRENTWOOD - John D. Fuller, 85, died at his home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1934 in Exeter, N.H., the son of the late Roscoe and Mildred (Richardson) Fuller.
John was a 1953 graduate of Exeter High School and worked in the area for many years as a self-employed excavation contractor. He was a very hard working person all his life. He loved his work and made many friends along the way. He cared deeply for his four children and had celebrated 63 years of marriage to his wife Norma in May. He loved restoring old tractors and had quite a collection. He also collected old cast iron cook stoves and antique clocks.
He is survived by his wife Norma (Gingras) Fuller of Brentwood, N.H.; two daughters, Lynn Lamptey of Nottingham, N.H., and Brenda Barlow of Brentwood, N.H.; two sons, John Fuller and Kevin Fuller of Brentwood, N.H.; and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by one grandson, Richard Winget who died in 2016.
SERVICES: Private Burial will be held in the Tonry Memorial Cemetery in Brentwood, N.H. Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H., is assisting the family. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 20 to June 23, 2019