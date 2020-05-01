|
LEBANON, NH – John Demarest, 68, of Glencliff, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center following a brief period of failing health. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 3, 1952, he was the son of John and Fae Demarest of North Hampton, N.H.
John is survived by his loving sisters Hope Saltmarsh, Michele Demarest, and Nicole Demarest.
Contemporaries of John may remember his outstanding competitive accomplishments as a Winnacunnet High School runner.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 1 to May 4, 2020