SCARBOROUGH, Maine - John Dillingham Bradford, of Kennebunk for 62 years, was born September 26, 1930 and passed away Friday, February 14, 2020.
John attended Biddeford schools, including BHS; Salutatorian, Class of '48.
John was a Boy Scout earning Eagle with three palms. He attended Bowdoin College: Chi Psi fraternity, Phi Beta Kappa, Debating Team, Good parties, Cum Laude, Honors in Latin major.
John served in the Army for two years after college (including one year in Germany). John graduated Yale Law School, then practiced law in Biddeford, 38 years.
Married Lorinda Lackey Ocheltree – 63 years and counting (smartest move I ever made).
Two children, Peter and Carol. Three grandchildren, Jessica, Zachary, and Hans. Lone great-grandchild to date, Harper.
Donations may be made in John's name to Kennebunk Land Trust at www.kennebunklandtrust.org or 6 Brown St., Suite 2, Kennebunk, ME 04043. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit John's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020