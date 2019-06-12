|
YORK, Maine - John Douglas Madden passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born on July 23, 1938 to Patrick and Winifred Madden, in Queens County, New York City, where he lived for most of his life. He has two children, Rachel (resident of York) and Douglas (Floral Park, N.Y.) and five grandchildren.
After obtaining an MA degree in philosophy at St. John's University, N.Y., John began working there in public relations and edited the St. John's University Alumni News and Alumni Magazine. He worked in public relations at Fordham University and Brooklyn Catholic Charities, and then at a Wall Street financial public relations firm. After spending a few years as a self-employed public relations consultant, he retired.
John served for six years in the U.S Army National Guard in New York (Seventh Regiment of New York, 42nd Infantry Division), leaving in 1969 as a First Lieutenant.
John and his wife, Cathy, moved to York in 1998 in order to be near their daughter, Rachel, and her family. Cathy, who passed away in February 2016, spent fifteen years as an English and Social Studies teacher at Wells High School.
John was an active member of the York community. He and Cathy were parishioners of St. Christopher Church. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Star of the Sea Council in York, and a Lay Carmelite in Sanford.
John is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Michael Tinervin, and their children Kyle and Emma, also of York, and his son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Susan Madden and their children Brandon, Bridget and Jenna, who reside in Floral Park, N.Y. He is survived also by his sisters Barbara McGarvey and her husband Hugh, and Maureen McDonnell, and her husband Richard, as well as several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 5-8 p.m., on Friday, June 14, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 15, in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Mass. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019