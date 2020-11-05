HAMPTON - John E. Klotz, 80, of Hampton, died Friday, October 30, 2020 in Brentwood.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Burial will follow in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton.
Donations to OLMM Church. To view John's memorial website or sign his tribute wall, please visit www.RemickGendron.com
